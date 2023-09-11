J-K: Udhampur forest division seize illegal timber, 2 held, 2 officers suspended

Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur forest division has seized 185.817 cubic feet of illegal timber from the Chenani area of the district and two persons were arrested, the officials said on Sunday.

According to the statement, two officials have been suspended after the seizer and departmental enquiry will be conducted on them.

In-charge Block officer of Gharrian and In-charge Beat Guard of forest department have been suspended and attached to DFO office Udhampur for further investigation, the official statement said.

“We received specific info for the seizer done in Chenani area of Udhampur District, two days ago. Sleuths of Forest Division Udhampur along with the team led a successful raid on the residence of Jaipati Varman, a resident of West Bengal. He has been apprehended,” Rushal Garg, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Udhampur told ANI.

Further, he said, “Two persons have been arrested and two officials have been suspended after the seizer and departmental enquiry will be conducted on them. The operation, conducted with precision, revealed a substantial cache of illegal timber.”

As per the statement, the operation, conducted with precision, revealed a substantial cache of illegal timber.

Advertisement

“During the preliminary inspection, it was discovered that Jaipati Varman had illegally stockpiled a staggering 187 pieces of Kail timber, measuring 185.817 cubic feet in total, all extracted from Beat Gharrian-II of Dudu Range. In addition to the timber, two mechanical tabletop cutters were also discovered on the premises,” it added.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.