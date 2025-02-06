J-K police refutes Mehbooba’s claims on ‘custodial death’ of terror operative

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday refuted the claim of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on the “custodial death” of Makhan Din, a terror over ground worker, in Billawar area of Kathua district. The police claimed he had committed “suicide”.

In a rebuttal, the Police said on Thursday said “there was no custodial torture or injury” and Makhan Din was let off after questioning about his involvement in a terrorist attack on an Army convoy at Badnota where four soldiers were killed.

“Whatever is stated on X by Mehbooba Mufti is not true, Makhan Din was the nephew of Pak exfiltrated Terrorist Swar Din @ Swaru Gujjar, he is helping the same group that conducted the Badnotta Army Convoy attack in July 2024 in which 04 Army Jawans were Martyred. It is the same group which led to the killing & Martyrdom of Head Constable Bashir in the Kohag opertaion.

“Makhan had a number of suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned and then got exposed, went home and committed suicide,” the police said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the deputy commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Manhas, has ordered a magisterial enquiry.

Additional SP (Operations) Billawar, Amir Iqbal, Dy.SP Javaid Tabassum, SDPO Billawar, Neeraj Padyar the concerned SHO have reached the spot and met with Makhan Din’s family members and assured fair and transparent investigation.

Taking serious note of this incident, authorities have also ordered a departmental inquiry which will be conducted by Shiv Kumar, DIG JSK Range. The enquiry officer has been directed to submit his report at the earliest. The public is requested to pay no heed to the rumours and co-operate with the Police, the rebuttal stated.

Police described the allegations of Mehbooba Mufti as “baseless and misleading”. There is no crackdown in Billawar town, traffic is plying smoothly, normal routine life is functioning in Billawar, college and schools are functioning normally and internet facility in the Kathua district is not hampered, the police said.

Earlier in the morning, Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X, “Shocking news from Kathua: Makhan Din, aged 25 from Perody, Billawar, was detained by the SHO of Billawar on false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW). He was reportedly subjected to brutal thrashing and torture, forced into a confession, and tragically found dead today. The area has been sealed off, and internet services have been cut, leading to widespread panic.

“There’s an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up .This incident appears to follow a troubling pattern of targeting innocent youths on fabricated charges. I urge the DGP @JmuKmrPolice to initiate an immediate investigation,” she added.