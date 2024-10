Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the family of Shashi Abrol, who was killed by terrorists at Gagangir in Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor offered his condolences and assured the family members that the terrorists responsible for the martyrdom of Shashi Abrol will be neutralized soon.

He also assured the family of all assistance and support from the administration. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family of the martyr civilian in this hour of grief. Government will take care of the welfare, job and education of the next of kin, he said.

Advertisement