J-K LG Sinha expresses gratitude to PM Modi for sanctioning 316 road projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for sanctioning 316 road projects in the Union territory at an estimated cost of Rs 4,224 crore under Batch-I of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV).

J&K is the first among all States and UTs which got sanction under PMGSY-IV.

Advertisement

The biggest ever package sanctioned for J&K under PMGSY will provide connectivity to 390 eligible habitations with a population of more than 250 souls.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the approved 1781 KMs road length will provide a major boost to rural road connectivity and usher in a new era of prosperity in far-flung areas.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X, “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble Union Minister of Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for sanctioning 316 road projects at an estimated cost of Rs.4224 Cr under Batch-I of PMGSY-IV for providing connectivity to 390 no. of eligible habitations”.

“J&K is first among all States/UTs which got sanction under PMGSY-IV. It is also the biggest ever package sanctioned for J&K under PMGSY. The approved 1781 KMs road length will provide a major boost to rural road connectivity and usher in a new era of prosperity in far-flung areas,” he added.