J-K LG says urban local bodies polls to be held after delimitation exercise

Putting an end to speculations, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the urban local bodies elections in the Union territory will be held after the completion of the delimitation exercise of wards.

He was speaking after felicitating councillors of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), the five-year tenure of which ended on Tuesday.

The LG’s statement comes amidst opposition parties criticising the delay in conducting the urban local bodies (ULB) polls. The term of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) ended earlier this month.

“Despite delayed implementation of the 73rd and 74th amendments in Jammu and Kashmir, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Territory administration has ensured basic principles of decentralization of decision making and development by transferring more departments and work to elected representatives after August 2019.

“Under the leadership of Modi, ULBs of J-K are provided with greater financial resources for strong and accountable self-government and to ensure holistic ecosystem for last-mile access to services,” he said.

The municipal corporation is a symbol of the aspirations of the citizens in the 21st century. Urban governance inculcates a spirit of cooperation among the citizens with the ultimate aim of bringing transformation in urban development paradigm to fulfill people’s aspiration, the LG added.