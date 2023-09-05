J-K LG Manoj Sinha chairs 45th meeting of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 45th Board meeting of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Members of the Shrine Board- Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, KN Rai, KN Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Shailesh Raina, Vishwamurti Shastri and Manju Garg attended the meeting and shared their valuable suggestions for augmentation of facilities for the devotees.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the board members for their continuous guidance and support to improve the facilities for the pilgrims and the successful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The Board discussed various ongoing and upcoming projects including the creation of new infrastructure and maintenance and restoration of the existing ones.

They also discussed additional measures to further improve the overall spiritual experience for the devotees.

CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Additional CEO of SASB Rahul Singh and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Earlier, during the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnathji Yatra commenced on July 1 this year and culminated on August 31.