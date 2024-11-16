J & K key player in ‘Viksit Bharat’ journey: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday described Jammu & Kashmir as a key player in ‘Viksit Bharat’ journey.

The minister presented a vibrant picture of India’s innovation-driven future, emphasising the transformative potential of biotechnology, space technology, and youth-led startups.

He positioned J & K as a treasure trove of untapped resources.

Speaking at the CSIR Healthcare Theme Conclave’s inaugural session, Dr Jitendra Singh declared, “India’s startup ecosystem, now the third-largest globally with over 1.6 lakh ventures, stands testament to our entrepreneurial spirit. From just 350 startups a decade ago, we’ve grown exponentially, becoming a powerhouse of innovation.”

He highlighted India’s remarkable progress in the space sector, achieved through public-private partnerships. “Three years ago, we had just single-digit collaborations in space; today, over 300 global-standard partners have joined hands with ISRO. Our first-generation space startups are now celebrated entrepreneurs and knowledge leaders,” he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary policies for catalysing these achievements.

“The launch of Startup India was more than a slogan; it was the spark that ignited a nationwide movement,” he noted.

He outlined the extraordinary strides in biotechnology, an area he called the future of the global economy. He pointed to pioneering achievements, such as India’s first DNA vaccine and the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, which underscore the nation’s scientific prowess.

“In 2014, India’s bio-economy was worth just $10 billion. Today, it stands at $130 billion, and we are on track to reach $300 billion by 2030,” he announced. He also spoke passionately about J & K’s role in this transformation. “The region is poised to become a bio-economy hub, driving the next industrial revolution with its unique natural resources.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh made a heartfelt appeal to young innovators, urging them to become “the architects of 2047 India.” He emphasised the importance of societal awareness, suggesting that parents accompany their children to such conclaves to bridge generational knowledge gaps.