J-K: Kashmiri Pandits tonsure their heads in protest over killing of Rahul Bhat

As the protest against the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir valley entered its 10th day on Saturday, Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag tonsured their heads in protest.

The protesters were seen shaving off their heads and raising slogans against the administration.

The killing of Rahul Bhatt, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee on May 12 this year, triggered protests by locals wherein teargas shells were used to disperse the protesters.

Following the protest, the J-K government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the J-K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhatt’s wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family.

Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district’s Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday.