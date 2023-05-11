J-K: Federation of Industries Jammu welcomes delegates of G20 countries

Anjuman Federation of Industries Jammu, the representative association of small and large industries in Jammu province, has welcomed the delegates of 20 countries to the G20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir.

The federation has said, “This will open up opportunities for the local industry in the premium market. New eras will open for startups to tie up with investors in their home countries to showcase their innovations to the global market and startups in various fields.” Federation of Industries Jammu Chairman Lalit Mahajan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for organizing the G20 summit on May 22 and 24, 2023 in Srinagar and said it was a golden opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “With the sincere efforts of the Minister of State Dr Jitender Singh, a large number of people have taken the initiative to manufacture their own products. India is under the government’s startup program and it’s the right time to show. To get investors for their products for their mass production of products and also for exporting their products to international markets.”

It is worth mentioning here that since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu has seen massive economic growth and Kashmir has been progressing in the last four years which has not happened in the last 50 years, including the massive India’s 2021 in industrialization based on the package of incentives announced by the government which goes to the credit of our Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah.

As a result, employment opportunities will open up for the local people in the near future.