J-K DIG orders strict action to arrest rising crime graph in Jammu

In view of the spiralling crime graph in the Jammu region, DIG (JSK Range) Shiv Kumar Sharma on Wednesday directed police officers to come down heavily on the network of gangsters, drug peddlers and criminals.

He also ordered them to break their financial circle by seizing their properties acquired through illegal means.

The DIG conducted a high-level meeting in view of the increasing gangster activities, daylight robberies and theft cases in Jammu.

The J&K administration has come under widespread criticism due to the rising criminal activities in Jammu.

The review meeting was attended by SSP Jammu district, Joginder Singh, SP North, SP South, SP HQ, SP Rural , SP Operations and all DSPs, SDPO s of the Jammu disti.

Intelligence agencies gave overview about criminals, gangsters and their mode of activities.

The DIG stressed the need for stern action against gangsters, drug peddlers, thieves, vehicle lifters and other antisocial elements and also directed them to maintain the proper lists of such offenders so that a proper surveillance can be maintained over their activities. The support system of these criminals is also monitored.

Strict instructions were given to the officers regarding the recent incidents of theft, firing and robbery in Jammu. He called for intensified efforts to identify and dismantle the networks involved in the drug trade.

Officers were directed to take legal action on those glorifying gangsters and criminals through social media or through TV and portal Interviews.

It was also ordered that proper liaison be maintained with all intelligence agencies of Army, para-military forces and other central agencies in their respective jurisdictions.

Officers were directed to maintain surveillance over the activities of terror OGWs, history sheeters and trouble shooters.