J-K CM meets border migrants in relief camps

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday visited several camps in Jammu and Samba districts, including those at Mishriwala, Nagbani, Bishnah and Thandi Khui, to assess the relief arrangements made for those evacuated from border areas in the wake of cross-border shelling.

With airports shut, the chief minister proceeded to Jammu by road early in the morning. He interacted with the displaced families and reviewed the provision of food, shelter, medical aid and other essentials. He assured them that “we stand firmly with them in these difficult times”.

Advertisement

“All efforts shall be made to ensure that all necessities are provided to the people during this difficult time,” he said, directing the administration to remain alert and responsive to emerging needs.

Advertisement

In view of civilian displacement caused by the hostilities, the government has established relief camps at multiple locations across the border districts.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with senior district officers to assess the overall situation and ongoing relief measures, reiterating the government’s firm commitment to the safety and welfare of all affected citizens.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of civilian lives due to incessant shelling in border areas, particularly in Poonch district which witnessed the highest number of casualties and injuries.

He informed that the injured are receiving treatment at Government Medical College Jammu, while those grievously wounded have been referred to Chandigarh for advanced medical care.

Meanwhile, the civil supplies minister Satish Sharma visited the camps where several families from Pargwal sector and other catchment areas have taken refuge following intense cross-border shelling.

The shelling has forced many villagers from the border areas of Pargwal to flee their homes for safety, prompting swift action by the administration to relocate and house them at the Mishriwala relief camp.

Peoples Conference President and MLA, Sajad Lone has expressed deep concern over the cross-border shelling affecting numerous villages in district Kupwara.

In a statement, Lone highlighted that the impact of shelling has been widespread across the border district. “From Uri to Karnah to areas farther from the LOC, Chowkibal Panzgam, Soonthipora, Dolipora, Batpora and Rawathpora have also witnessed damage,” Lone said.