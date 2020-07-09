In a cold-blooded murder, a BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for North Kashmir’s Bandipore was killed along with his family members by suspected terrorists on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, Sheikh Wasim Bari was at his shop with his father and brother when some unidentified terrorists struck and shot at them injuring them critically. All three succumbed to the injuries. His father and brother were also members of the BJP.

The family had component of 10 security personnel but unfortunately none of them was there at the time of the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh informed that a probe has been ordered and all the 10 policemen tasked with the BJP leader’s security have been arrested.

The police chief also said that the terrorists have been identified.

Kashmir IG K Vijay Kumar told reporters that Wasim Bari had adequate security, but there was negligence on part of on-duty personnel. All 10 securitymen on-duty have been suspended, he said and added that after analysis of CCTV footage, it appears to be a “pre-planned” attack.

Meanwhile, a new terror group calling itself The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack. The police say that it is a front of Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to a report in NDTV, the security personnel were allegedly on the first floor of the house when the terrorists attacked the three men.

“We are taking a tough (stand) against them for dereliction of duty and failure to protect lives,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General, Kashmir was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Following the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari over telephone and offered condolences to the family of the deceased, informed Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Twitter.

Over the telephone, PM @narendramodi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 8, 2020

Jitendra Singh also expressed shock over the murder of the BJP leader and tweeted: “Terribly shaken by this brutal attack by desperately disgruntled terrorists looking for soft targets.”

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said their sacrifice will not go in vain.

“We lost Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora, J&K today in a cowardly attack on them. This is a huge loss for the party. My deepest condolences are with the family. The entire Party stands with the bereaved family. I assure that their sacrifice will not go in vain,” Nadda tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

“Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief,” he said, and added, “Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated”.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav also condoled with the family and condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on Wasim Bari and his family members.