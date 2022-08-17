J-K: 6 members of family found dead inside Jammu house

Six members of a family were found dead at their home in Sidhra area of Jammu, police said.

“Six members of a family were found dead at their residence in Sidhra area of Jammu. Details awaited,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said. The bodies have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

Earlier on Tuesday, one Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother was injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Chotipora area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat. His brother Pintu has sustained injuries.

Security force personnel have been deployed in the area after the incident.

Further details awaited.