IYC protests against Nishikant Dubey’s remarks on judiciary

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s recent remarks on judiciary, stating it is a direct attack on the foundation of democracy.

Dubey, the fourth term MP and a prominent leader of the BJP’s Jharkhand unit, had stoked a controversy after he said “Supreme Court is responsible for inciting religious wars in the country. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything , then Parliament and the Assembly should be shut….Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country.”

Members of the Congress’ youth wing while holding aloft placards, held the demonstration outside its office here.

Attacking the BJP, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said, “The statement made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court is not only shameful but it is a direct attack on the foundation of our democracy. The independence of the Indian judiciary is the soul of our democratic system, and it is our duty to protect it at any cost.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra asserted that such attacks on the judiciary are happening directly at the behest of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which shows that there is a conspiracy to weaken democratic institutions.

“The BJP has tried to wash its hands off the statement of Nishikant Dubey by calling it his personal statement, but this is not going to change the fact that an MP close to Modi ji has blamed the CJI of this country for Modi ji’s failures. If the BJP has nothing to do with this statement, then why has Nishikant Dubey not been removed from the post?,” he said.

Lakra asserted that people like Dubey are a threat not only to the Parliament but also to the society.

“We demand that the BJP president and Prime Minister Modi should apologise to the people of the country and the Supreme Court for these statements. The BJP should immediately send a show cause notice to such a person and expel him from the party,” he said.