IYC to organize ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign on 21 May

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi will start ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign through the program “Rajiv Kranti India Jodo”.

According to IYC, through this program the youth will get an opportunity to understand the work done by Rajiv Gandhi in nation building and the events related to his life.

“The Indian Youth Congress is also going to start blood donation camps across the country, a picture exhibition based on the life of Rajiv Gandhi and one of the country’s biggest talent hunt programs on the occasion of the death anniversary of Gandhi,” stated IYC in a press statement.

Regarding the same, IYC National President Srinivas BV said that the thinking of former Prime Minister was a “revolutionary thought” which laid the foundation of Young India.

“The foundation of the digital revolution we are in today was laid by Rajiv Gandhi ji in the country. It was Rajiv ji who gave the youth the power to vote by reducing the age limit. Through this program we will usher in a new revolution as the beginning of connecting India,” said Srinivas.

He further said, “We invite all the youth of the country to reach Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 21 May on the occasion of death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji to celebrate and be part of this historic program.”