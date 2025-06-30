‘IVRI’s 136-year journey a national inspiration, you link science with compassion’, CM Yogi tells researchers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly on Sunday, praised the researchers, stating that the institution’s 136-year journey is a source of inspiration for the entire nation.

“Scientists like you become the voice of the voiceless beings who cannot speak for themselves. Your research and service give new direction to society,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Anandiben Patel attended the event as chief guests. At the convocation, the President conferred 24 medals and awarded degrees to 576 graduates.

The Chief Minister referred to Bareilly as a city rich in mythological and spiritual heritage, noting that the region was known in ancient times as ‘Panchal desh’ and is home to seven ancient temples of Lord Shiva, which are now being developed into the ‘Nath Corridor’. Temples like Baba Alakhnath, Vankhandi Nath, Trivati Nath, Tapeshwar Nath, Madhi Nath, Dhopeshwar Nath, and Shri Pashupatinath are key identities of Bareilly. While these temples give the city a spiritual identity, IVRI has provided it a modern scientific stature, he said.

Praising the institution, CM Adityanath said IVRI has become a life-saving centre not only for livestock, but for all living beings. He highlighted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when RT-PCR testing was a major challenge, IVRI conducted over two lakh tests in partnership with the UP government. “IVRI’s dedication shows that its role is not limited to veterinary science; it has been a front-runner in saving human lives too,” he said.

The CM elaborated on the role of IVRI during the second wave of the lumpy skin disease that severely affected the cattle. He said the vaccine developed by IVRI was instrumental in eradicating the infection from Uttar Pradesh. “Even our Gaushala in Gorakhpur was affected. When scientists proposed testing the vaccine, I immediately contacted the then Union Minister Parshottam Rupala to obtain approval, and the vaccine developed by IVRI successfully eliminated lumpy disease from the state,” he said.

The CM thanked the scientists for their selfless service to voiceless animals and said their innovations had transformed the lives of farmers. “By providing improved livestock breeds, you have empowered the annadata,” he said. He added that IVRI’s 136 years of dedication is a true inspiration for the nation.

Addressing the graduating students, the CM said, “Today marks a new chapter in your lives. This degree is not just an academic milestone but a pledge to serve society.” Urging them to rise above challenges, he said, “One’s true identity is revealed in moments of adversity.”

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he recited, “Aadmi ko chahiye ki wo joojhe paristhitiyon se… ek swapn toote to doosra gadhe (A man must battle the odds; if one dream ends, he must craft a new one).”

He encouraged students to take a leading role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). He congratulated all degree holders, their families, teachers and scientists, saying, “Today, this sacred land is giving new energy to the nation, and through you, this energy will reach society.”

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary were among the dignitaries present, along with several officials, public representatives, university administrators, and students.

Addressing students, scientists, and faculty at IVRI’s 11th convocation, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel praised students for their commendable work across departments and said those excelling were rightly being honoured. She urged students not to be disheartened if they hadn’t received awards. Stressing the importance of aligning agricultural education with rural realities, she emphasised that quality education and active rural engagement must go hand in hand in universities.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for “quality education,” Governor Anandiben Patel said that universities must strive to meet global standards. “Uttar Pradesh has five agricultural universities. To deliver meaningful education, we must understand our needs, problems, and priorities,” she emphasised. She encouraged greater engagement between universities and nearby villages, stating that such outreach reflects the true purpose of education.

Expressing pride, she noted that the Agricultural University in Ayodhya has earned an A+ grade from NAAC, placing it among the top institutions nationally, while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agricultural University in Meerut has secured an A grade.

The Governor added that agriculture and animal husbandry are employment-generating sectors. Full utilisation of schemes and budgets related to these areas can help fulfil the needs of farmers, women, and livestock owners. Citing Gujarat’s 2003 Krishi Rath Yatra, she said that direct engagement with farmers forms the basis of transformation. During that journey, scientists, professors, and researchers personally interacted with farmers, understood their challenges, and brought revolutionary reforms in the state’s agricultural system, she noted.