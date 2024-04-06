It was Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who made an agreement with Muslim League: Cong counters PM

“Syama Prasad Mukherjee made an agreement with Jinnah’s Muslim League. Congress had never made an agreement…Lal Krishna Advani and Jaswant Singh went to Pakistan and praised Jinnah…No Congress leader did so…,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertions that the Congress manifesto reflected the thinking of Muslim League.

Addressing a rally in UP’s Saharanpur earlier today, PM Modi said: “The Congress which fought for independence ended decades ago. The Congress that is left now neither has policies in the interest of the country nor a vision for nation building. The kind of manifesto the Congress party released yesterday proves that today’s Congress is completely cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today’s India.”

“The Congress manifesto reflected the same thinking which Muslim League did during the freedom movement. The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part is remaining is dominated by the leftists. Congress is nowhere to be seen in this,” Modi said.

Advertisement

Modi said that while his government is engaged in the mission of making India a developed nation, the Opposition parties are desperate to gain power.

“I am witnessing the first such election in the country where the opposition is not claiming victory but is contesting the election only to reduce the number of BJP seats to less than 370 and NDA seats to less than 400,” the PM said.