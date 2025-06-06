It is govt’s duty to provide resources and facilities as per societal needs: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on Friday that it is the responsibility of a democratically elected government to ensure the availability of resources and facilities as per the needs of the people.

Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of the city’s second Kalyan Mandapam in Surajkund Colony, the CM noted that such provisions not only fulfil societal needs but also serve as platforms for addressing and resolving various issues.

Advertisement

He added, “The government’s goal should be to improve the lives of all sections of society by ensuring access to high-quality facilities and services tailored to different income groups.”

Advertisement

Built by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, the Kalyan Mandapam spans 35,500 square feet and was completed at a cost of Rs 4.52 crore.

Praising the initiative, the Chief Minister highlighted that the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation is the first civic body in the state to pioneer the construction of Kalyan Mandapams, facilitating organised and affordable celebrations for lower- and middle-income groups.

“Having a venue like this available for Rs 11,000 to Rs 25,000 enables families to host auspicious ceremonies in a dignified and cost-effective manner,” he remarked.

He also shared that five more Kalyan Mandapams are currently under construction, and that he has allocated the entire amount of his MLA fund toward supporting this initiative. CM Adityanath encouraged other urban local bodies to emulate Gorakhpur’s example, noting that such efforts can serve as benchmarks for the rest of the state.

Addressing urban development, the CM stated, “The vision of a Smart City, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, must also evolve into that of a Safe City.” He emphasised the need to create urban spaces where every citizen, including daughters, business owners, children, and senior citizens, feels secure. For this, he advocated for strong security systems and strict deterrents against those who attempt to disrupt public safety. He urged citizens to support this effort by installing CCTV cameras outside their homes, describing it as a key technological tool for enhancing safety.

Promoting environmental awareness, the Chief Minister emphasised that cleanliness and environmental protection are collective responsibilities that require the proactive participation of every citizen. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s focus on cleanliness as a national priority and called upon everyone to contribute to this mission. On this occasion, he urged municipal councillors to form ‘Mohalla Committees’ in their respective wards. These committees, he said, should be tasked with monitoring sanitation, promoting tree plantation, and supporting broader environmental conservation efforts.

Touching on the growing challenges posed by climate change, including excessive rainfall, unseasonal weather, and drought, CM Adityanth stressed that human-induced issues require human-led solutions. He called for a return to nature to counteract the severe impacts of environmental degradation.

In line with Prime Minister Modi’s call for ecological stewardship, the Chief Minister encouraged citizens to plant trees in the name of their mothers (Ek ped maa ke naam ) and to plant saplings along riverbanks and catchment areas, emphasising that rivers are the lifelines of the nation.

Citing the example of the Godhoiya Nala, once a river that degraded into a drain due to encroachment and neglect, the CM noted that its revival is now underway. He said that ”planting trees along riverbanks is a meaningful way to honour both nature and our ancestors”.

The Chief Minister shared that 50 crore saplings are ready in nurseries this year, with a target of planting 35 crore trees, underscoring the state’s commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Kalyan Mandapam, Chief Minister Adityanath announced that the upcoming 75-bed working women’s hostel, to be constructed by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, will be named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a symbol of women’s empowerment and a stalwart of religious and cultural values.

He remarked that naming the hostel after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar on the occasion of her 300th birth anniversary will not only honour her legacy but also serve as a source of lasting inspiration.

Recalling her remarkable contributions, the Chief Minister said, “Ahilyabai Holkar led her Malwa empire toward self-reliance while championing the welfare of all segments of society, including women, farmers, and artisans. A devout follower of Lord Shiva, she played a pivotal role in preserving religious and cultural heritage by renovating several iconic temples, including Kashi Vishwanath, Puri, Gaya, Mahakal, Omkareshwar, and Somnath.”

During his address, CM Yogi highlighted multiple facets of Gorakhpur’s ongoing development, ranging from enhanced road connectivity and the fertiliser factory to AIIMS and the beautification of Ramgarh Tal. He noted that Gorakhpur is now seamlessly connected by four-lane highways from all directions. Once lacking a ring road, the city now boasts both inner and outer ring road connectivity.