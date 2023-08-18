It is a Mahakumbh of Environmental Protection, we are committed to plant 5 crore trees: Union Home Minister

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah planted the 4 Croreth tree under the All-India Tree Plantation Campaign at the CRPF Group Center in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion he said that ‘All India Tree Plantation Campaign’ to plant 5 crore trees is like a Mahakumbh of environmental protection. The personnel of all our CAPFs have always stood steadfastly to ensure the country’s internal security and safeguard its borders with their courage, sacrifice, dedication, and hard work.

While inaugurating the 15 newly constructed buildings, the Home Minister added, “This is a significant day for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). About three years ago, it was resolved that by December 2023, we would plant 5 crore trees and after gap filling, once they have grown bigger, we will dedicate them to the world”.

Remembering Param Vir Chakra awardee Lieutenant Colonel AB Tarapore, on his birth anniversary who not only made the supreme sacrifice for the security of the country but also set an excellent example by valorously leading from the front and boosting everyone’s morale, the Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has immortalized the memory of Lieutenant Colonel AB Tarapore by naming an island in Andaman-Nicobar after him, ensuring that he remains alive in the hearts and minds of the people forever.

Apart from ensuring the country’s internal security, and ensuring public facilities to the first villages located on the borders, CAPFs are now doing unprecedented work towards environmental protection through tree plantation drive.

He said that whether it is natural disasters or pandemics like COVID-19, our CAPFs have shown unwavering commitment to stand by the people in every crisis without hesitating to risk their lives.

Under the Vibrant Village Program, our CAPFs are ensuring that public service and facilities are made available to our first villages situated on the country’s borders. He said that now another dimension has been added, wherein our CAPFs have made consistent efforts in environmental protection by planting and nurturing 4 crore trees, and will achieve the target to plant 5 crore trees by December this year. it will be a biggest contribution by a security-related agency towards environmental conservation, globally. The CAPFs together have planted 4 crore trees, and the officials of Ministry of Home Affairs have overseen the program at various levels. All the DGs of all CAPFs have shown commitment to this program, and it has been wholeheartedly embraced at the platoon and sector levels. In several places, protective fences and nets were installed to safeguard the saplings, and trenches were dug to ensure their survival, he added.

The Home Minister who is also the Minister of Cooperation said that the environmental protection is possible only by planting trees.

“A tree planted today will provide oxygen to many future generations. With the increasing pollution, the ozone layer is being damaged, and as a result, in the future, solar rays will directly impact the Earth, due to which the earth will not remain safe for human life. The only way to prevent such a scenario is by planting as many trees as possible and reducing the emission of carbon dioxide. However two factors are required to be considered while planting trees-first is the trees being planted should have a long lifespan, and second is that they should be able to provide maximum oxygen, such as Peepal, Banyan, Neem, Jamun, and others. These trees emit oxygen ranging from 60-100% and will contribute towards conservation of earth for years” he added.