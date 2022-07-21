ISRO’s human space mission is for space tourism: Jitendra Singh

The Indian space agency is pursuing its human space mission – Gaganyaan – with an eye on space tourism, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in the process of developing indigenous capabilities towards space tourism through the demonstration of human space flight capability to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Union Minister of State for Space Dr. Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

He also said that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) – the regulator for private sector space players – also seeks to promote active participation of the private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, which includes space tourism as well.

Singh also said the Department of Space is in the process of drafting a comprehensive, integrated Space Policy, which shall provide direction to the activities of the private Indian space industry.