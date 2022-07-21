Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / ISRO’s human space mission is for space tourism: Jitendra Singh

ISRO’s human space mission is for space tourism: Jitendra Singh

He also said that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) – the regulator for private sector space players – also seeks to promote active participation of the private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, which includes space tourism as well.

IANS | New Delhi | July 21, 2022 6:49 pm

Photo: Twitter/@DrJitendraSingh

The Indian space agency is pursuing its human space mission – Gaganyaan – with an eye on space tourism, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in the process of developing indigenous capabilities towards space tourism through the demonstration of human space flight capability to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Union Minister of State for Space Dr. Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

He also said that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) – the regulator for private sector space players – also seeks to promote active participation of the private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, which includes space tourism as well.

Singh also said the Department of Space is in the process of drafting a comprehensive, integrated Space Policy, which shall provide direction to the activities of the private Indian space industry.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

J-K's Kishtwar to become North India's major power hub: Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh chairs meeting of Executive Council of IIPA
Jitendra Singh urges J-K youth to avail unexplored StartUp avenues