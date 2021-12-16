ISRO to launch four foreign satellites during 2021-23: Govt

ISRO has signed agreements with four countries for launching foreign satellites during 2021-2023, Union Minister Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, he informed that about 132 Million Euros would be earned through launching these foreign satellites on a commercial basis.

ISRO through its commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space (DOS), has been launching satellites belonging to other countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), on a commercial basis.

NSIL as on date has signed six launch service agreements with customers from four countries for launching foreign satellites into space on-board PSLV during 2021-2023. A total number of 124 indigenous satellites have been put into the earth’s orbit, including 12 student satellites.

In another written reply, Jitendra Singh informed that starting from 1999 till date, a total of 342 foreign satellites belonging to 34 countries have been successfully launched on board Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on a commercial basis.

The Minister said that through launching of foreign satellites on-board Indian launch vehicles, India has earned foreign exchange revenue of about 35 million USD and ten million Euros during the last three years.