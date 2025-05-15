Israel hails Op Sindoor, extends support against terror

Hailing Operation Sindoor, Israel on Thursday extended full support to India in its “rightful fight” against terrorism.

“DG, Israel Ministry of Defence Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram today spoke with Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, extending Israel’s full support to India’s rightful fight against terrorism while lauding the success of #OperationSindoor,” the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral defence ties, and discussed a future roadmap to further strengthen strategic cooperation, it said.

Israel was one of the first few countries that condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemning the terror attack that killed 26 people.