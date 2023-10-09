Israel continues battle to secure its territory as war with Hamas rages | 10 points

Israel-Palestine war latest update: Israel has announced a complete siege of the Gaza Strip as its defence forces continue their battle to secure Israeli territory more than two days after the unprecedented Hamas attack. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that they were in full control of the communities that had been attacked by Hamas but its border with Gaza was not yet completely secure. The IDF has said that more Palestinian militants could still be at large and acknowledged that dozens of Hamas fighters continue to enter the country from different locations.

Israel-Palestine war – 10 points

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, cutting off food, fuel, electricity and water supply to the Hamas-controlled region. The combined number of deaths in Israel and Gaza has soared past 1200 with nearly 6000 injured. According to the latest figures released by Israeli officials, at least 700 people, including foreign nationals have been killed since Saturday’s Hamas assault and 130 Israelis have been taken hostages in Gaza. Those being held captive include women, children and IDF soldiers. On the other hand, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Israeli air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. According to the United Nations, more than 120,000 Gazans rendered homeless after Israel asked them to flee their homes and most part of the Hamas-controlled region remain without electricity. Nine US citizens have been confirmed killed in Israel, while more than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing, according to the officials from both the countries. The US has moved warships near Israel in the Mediterranean to show its support and said more military aide is being sent after Hamas attack. Meanwhile, an Egyptian official has claimed that Israel ignored repeated warnings of “something big” from Gaza and kept their focus on the West Bank. According to the Times of Israel, the official speaking on the condition of anonymity said that Egyptian intelligence agency warned Jerusalem that “…an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, it would be big. But they underestimated such warnings.” Citing another report, the local English daily claimed that Egyptian Intelligence Minister General Abbas Kamel called Netanyahu just 10 days before the Hamas attack and told him that Gazans were up to “something unusual”. Netanyahu informed south Israel officials about the country’s response to the attack and said that “this is just the beginning” and that their “response to Hamas will change the Middle East”.

