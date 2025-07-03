Irritated with their whining, man kills 6 puppies in MP; case registered against him

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly thrashed six puppies of a dog brutally to death with a stick, apparently as he was irritated by their barking and whining.

The incident occurred in the Maharajpur area of Jabalpur, and the police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Rajesh Dahiya, on the complaint lodged late on Wednesday night by some pet lovers of the area.

The pet lovers also informed the officials of the animal husbandry and veterinary departments about the incident. A team of veterinarians reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the puppies.

The postmortems carried out on them indicated death due to injuries sustained from heavy blows by an object.

The police have registered a case against Rajesh Dahiya under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, along with BNS sections. A search is on to arrest him.