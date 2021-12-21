IRF writes to Mandaviya urging him to stop conversion of JPNAT into Covid Centre

The International Road Federation (IRF), a global road safety body has written to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to step in and not allow reconversion of Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNAT), which is a part of AIIMS into Covid centre.

In March 2020, JPNAT was converted to a full-fledged Covid centre and recently normal trauma services were restored at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNAT), which is the only trauma centre in Delhi.

“The JPNAT trauma centre is essentially needed as this is the holistic Trauma Care Centre which has become a world-famous Level – I trauma care centre with an annual footfall of 70-80,000 injured patients. It has been the only centre in the country providing 24×7 quality patient care with all specialties catering to injured patients. The Centre also caters to the complicated trauma victims referred from other hospitals,” said KK Kapila, President Emeritus, IRF.

Infrastructure at JPNAT includes State of the art Emergency Department with all diagnostic and imaging facilities, Interventional Radiology Suite, 6 State of the Art OT’s, 2 dedicated ICU’s – 45 beds (1 Neurotrauma ICU, 1 Trauma Surgery ICU), 185 In-Patient Beds (general and Private). This facility is essentially required to provide high-quality Trauma Care in the NCR which has one of the highest road accidents in the country

“India accounts for about 1.5 lakh road accident deaths per year, the highest in the world with more than 4.25 lakh injuries annually, most of them are in the young age group of 18-40 years. Moreover, trauma causes very high in-hospital mortality (15-30%) as well as irreparable disabilities to the victim. It is a leading cause of Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALY’s) lost in India,” said Satish Parakh, President, IRF India Chapter.