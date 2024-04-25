Iran provides consular access to Indian crew members of seized Israel-linked ship

Iran has provided to India consular access to the 17 crew members of an Israeli-affiliated container ship that was recently seized by Iranian commandos following the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, the government confirmed on Thursday.

”We had sought consular access which was given to us. One Indian crew member, Ann Tesa Joseph from Kerala, has already returned home. The other 16 Indian crew members are in good health,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing. He said these crew members have already contacted their families too.

Asked when the other 16 crew members are likely to return home, the spokesperson said there are certain technicalities involved since they have to meet their contractual obligations.

