Iran-Israel conflict: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian Foreign Minister, calls for early return to diplomacy

Amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi and called for the avoidance of escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy.

Jaishankar, during his talks with Araghchi, expressed concern over the turn of events.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran on Friday said, “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a phone conversation with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. EAM conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He urged avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy.”

Jaishankar also mentioned details regarding his talks with Araghchi on X.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Spoke to Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening on the latest situation.”

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.”Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” he said, adding that the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

“In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine,” he noted, warning that Tehran had taken “steps to weaponise this enriched uranium” and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.