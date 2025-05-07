Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi to co-chair 20th Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abbas Araghchi is on a two-day visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting with India, a Foreign Ministry release said.

The 20th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Iran is scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is Dr Araghchi’s first visit to India since assuming office as the minister of foreign affairs of Iran in August 2024.

The Joint Commission Meeting, being held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, will review issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the way forward in strengthening bilateral relations.

The Meeting, to be co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the Iranian foreign minister, will focus on reviewing mutual interests and strengthening bilateral relations.

India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The contemporary relationship draws upon the strength of these historical and civilizational ties, and continues to grow further marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties.