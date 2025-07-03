IPS Rajiv Sharma takes charge as Rajasthan’s new DGP

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajiv Sharma has been appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan.

The appointment order for the 1990 batch IPS officer Sharma was issued by the state government’s Personnel Department on Thursday afternoon. Sharma took charge of the new post at the State Police headquarters here this evening at a brief but impressive ceremony. He was welcomed in the office amid a ceremonial guard of honour.

Sharma’s first regular posting was as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Jodhpur in 1992. Before he was appointed the DGP, he was on central deputation, serving as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) in New Delhi.

He was relieved from this post on Thursday to take charge of his new position in Jaipur. He will serve as the DGP for two years.

The DGP’s post was vacated by UR Sahu about a fortnight ago after he took up his new assignment as Chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Director General of the Anti Corruption Bureau, Ravi Prakash Maherda, held additional charge of the DGP’s post until June 30. Maherda retired on the same day.