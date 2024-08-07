IOA lodged ‘strong protest’ against Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification with United World Wrestling: Mandaviya to LS

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lodged a ‘strong protest’ with the United World Wrestling (UWW) over the disqualification of Indian ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Union sports minister further informed the House that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha to take “necessary action” in this issue.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said, “Today her (Vinesh Phogat) weight was found 50 kg 100 grams and she was disqualified. The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris, the Prime Minister spoke to her and asked her to take necessary action.”

He informed the House that the Centre provided every facility to Vinesh Phogat including personal staff.

The Opposition, however, was dissatisfied with Mandaviya’s statement and walked out from the Lok Sabha.

Making the statement in Lok Sabha, the Union Sports Minister listed the steps the government took to support Vinesh Phogat ‘s preparation. The members earlier voiced their concern over Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification ahead of her gold medal bout at the Olympics.

“Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was 100 grams overweight, which led to her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh was competing in the 50 kg category. To compete her weight had to be exactly 50 kg,” Mandaviya said.

Explaining the United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, Mandaviya said, “As per UWW rules, players’ weights are measured every morning of the competition. Article 11 states that if any player does not participate in the weigh-in or fails to meet the weight requirements, they are disqualified and placed in the last spot without a rank.”

The Union Minister also mentioned that on August 7, the weigh-in for the 50 kg women’s wrestling category took place between 7:15 A.M. and 7:30 A.M. (Paris time).

“Vinesh’s weight was recorded at 50.1 kg, making her ineligible for the competition,” he added.

Highlighting Vinesh’s achievements, Mandaviya said, “Vinesh won three matches on Tuesday, August 6, becoming the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic finals. She defeated Cuba’s Guzman Lopez Yusneylis in the semi-finals, Ukraine’s Livach Oksana in the quarter-finals, and world-champion Japanese wrestler Susaki Yui in the pre-quarterfinals by a score of 3-2. She was set to compete against American wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on August 7.”

Regarding the support provided by the government, Mandaviya said, “The Indian government has provided all necessary assistance to Vinesh Phogat. Personal staff, including notable Hungarian coach Woller Akos and physio Ashwini Jiwan Patil, were assigned to her.”

He also mentioned the financial assistance provided by the government to the wrestler for her training.

“Additionally, financial assistance for other personal staff, including sparring partners and strength and conditioning experts, was provided. She received a total of Rs 17,45,775 in financial assistance for the Paris Olympics,” Mandaviya concluded.

Dissatisfied with the Sports Minister’s statement, the Opposition MPs started shouting slogans and pointed out the government’s conduct with the wrestlers in previous instances.

The Opposition claimed that the government was not taking any serious action on this matter.

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow them to speak.

Meanwhile, dissatisfied with Mandaviya’s address, members of Congress, SP, and Trinamool, along with many other MPs, walked out of Parliament.