Investigators recover cockpit voice recorder from crash site of Air India flight

The investigators on Monday recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), a crucial piece of evidence to know what happened in the last few minutes, from the crashed Air India flight in Ahmedabad.

The CVR captures audio from the cockpit, including pilot conversations, alarms and ambient sounds.

Advertisement

The flight data recorder (FDR), which logs crucial flight parameters like altitude, speed and engine performance, had been recovered from the debris on Friday.

Advertisement

Together both CVR and FDR form what we call ‘black box’ in common terminology.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the inquiry into the cause of the crash, helped by teams from the US and the UK.

On Sunday, officials from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) surveyed the site of the plane crash.

Moreover, officials from Boeing, the manufacturer of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft, also visited the accident site to help the investigators.

Following the accident, doctors said 270 bodies had been recovered from the site of the crash.

More than 90 victims have been identified through DNA matching, Dr Rajnish Patel of Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital said on Monday. He added that 47 of the identified bodies have been sent to their families.

Among the identified victims is Vijay Rupani, the former chief minister of Gujarat, whose funeral was conducted on Monday. Rupani, whose political career spanned more than 50 years, was laid to rest with full state honours in Rajkot city.

A high level committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has been formed by the government which includes Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation, Senior Officials from Home Ministry, Officials of Home Department and State Disaster Response Authority of Gujarat, Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad, Director General of Inspection and Safety in the Indian Air Force and Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The committee will submit its report within three months. The Committee is expected to focus on formulating Standard Operating Procedures for preventing such occurrences in the future.

A separate investigation is also being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) which is looking into the technical aspects of the crash.