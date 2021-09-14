Investigation centre proposed in TN to probe cybercrimes

The Tamil Nadu cyber crime investigation centre which is likely to be set up in Chennai, will be the nodal agency investigating all cyber crimes in the state.

The cybercrime centre which was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly on Monday, will help the police to solve all internet-related crimes, police sources said.

Tamil Nadu has reported several cybercrimes leading to suicides following blackmail and heavy financial losses to several people. The police is expected to bring down cybercrimes in the state by fully implementing this scheme.

A senior police official likely to head the cybercrime investigation unit told IANS that this cybercrime centre would be in charge of all internet-related crimes in the state. He said this centre would investigate crimes against women and children and would create awareness among them.

The police official said four cybercrime police stations will be set up in Chennai as part of the cybercrime investigation centre and police personnel, who are experts in cybercrimes, will be posted at these police stations.

A mobile drone police unit will also be set up to monitor the congested areas and traffic in the city at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore.

Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) will closely interact with the cyber crime investigation unit. SIRPI which was announced by Chief Minister Stalin will be constituted at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore and would be implemented in 100 Chennai schools.

The police will provide training to more than 1.2 lakh police personnel at the Anna Institute of Management to improve their interpersonal skills.

The extensive CCTV network in the city will be monitored by a Deputy Commissioner of Police.