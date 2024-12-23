Intimidation or harassment not to be tolerated to industries in Himachal: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said any kind of intimidation or harassment to industries would be dealt sternly and strict action would be ensured against the culprits.

He said this when a delegation of the Industrialists Association of the state called on him here on Monday and apprised him of their various demands.

The Chief Minister listened to their grievances patiently and said that the state government is facilitating the industries and creating a conducive atmosphere for their growth in the state.

He said that the government is promoting green industries in the state aligning with the target of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by 31st March, 2026.

He urged the industrialists to invest in the green energy sector such as IT sector, food processing, tourism and hydro power energy. He said that climate change is the biggest challenge and green initiatives can play a pivotal role in mitigating the effects of global warming.

He said that the state government has taken numerous initiatives in this regard and it is promoting e-vehicles in the state. The state government is also establishing one MW Green Hydrogen Plant in Nalagarh of Solan district, he added.

Sukhu said that the state government is enhancing infrastructure to offer better facilities and opportunities for the entrepreneurs.