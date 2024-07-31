Interstate ivory racket busted in Odisha, 7 arrested

Odisha IPS officer suspended for grave professional misconduct
The Odisha Government on Monday placed a senior IPS officer under suspension on the charge of perpetrating grave misconduct, which does not befit a member of Indian police service.
The ivory smugglers, who are natives of the Balasore district, were arrested following a raid in the Kaptipada area of Mayurbhanj district.
With the arrest of seven wildlife criminals, the Odisha forest department on Wednesday claimed to have busted a well-knit ivory trade racket by intercepting the gang by posing as buyers of the wildlife trophies.
The ivory smugglers, who are natives of the Balasore district, were arrested following a raid in the Kaptipada area of Mayurbhanj district. As many as seven tusks, weighing around 100 kilogrammes, were seized from their possession, officials said.
The accused persons are being remanded in judicial custody under relevant penal provisions and the Wildlife Protection Act, the officials said.
Advertisement
The arrested persons are being interrogated and are suspected of being agents of an interstate racket thriving in Jharkhand and the northeastern states.
Acting on a specific tip-off, the ivory smuggling racket was busted. This three-way racket involved local poachers who killed endangered animals and extracted tusks from adult elephants. The forest officials posed as prospective buyers to apprehend the accused persons with the tusks, the officials added.
Advertisement