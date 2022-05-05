Follow Us:
Internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after attack on 2 people

The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night. “An incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night in which two persons were attacked by some unknown people when they were having food

ANI | Bhilwara | May 5, 2022 11:03 am

Photo: IANS

Internet services of Bhilwara city in Rajasthan have been suspended for 24 hours after two persons were attacked by some unidentified people and their bike was set on fire.

Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter,” Ashish Modi, District Collector Bhilwara told media persons.

The district administration official informed that one person has received minor injuries while the other suffered minor head injuries and is in a stable condition.

Investigations have been started into the matter and the district administration along with police is checking the nearby CCTV footage.

The Bhilwara District Collector further appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace in the area.

Further investigation is underway.

