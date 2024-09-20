International Water, Sanitation, Hygiene Conference held in Delhi

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, organised the International WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) Conference on the sidelines of the 8th India Water Week held between 17 and 19 September in the national capital.

This three-day conference, centered on the theme ‘Sustaining Rural Water Supply’, offered a platform for knowledge exchange showcasing innovations, and sharing best practices aimed at addressing global WASH challenges with a special focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6).

The conference was attended by Vini Mahajan, secretary, DDWS, Ashok K K Meena, officer on special duty, DDWS, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, additional secretary and mission director, National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM), and other eminent officials from DDWS, officers from states/UTs, RWPF partners and the paper presenters.

The event featured over 40 sessions (offline and online), 143 offline paper presentations, 43 online paper presentations, and 5 panel discussions, exploring a wide range of topics such as water quality, greywater management, community engagement, Information, Education and Behaviour Change Communication (IEC/BCC) initiatives, and climate change adaptation, among others.

Swachh Sujal Gaon, a model village, reflecting India’s comprehensive approach to strengthening WASH sector in rural areas, stood as the centerpiece of the event. The exhibition, held over three days, provided a platform for states/ UTs to display their innovations and best practices, offering valuable insights into sustainable water management and sanitation efforts across the country.

The conference concluded with significant outcomes and actionable insights. It showcased India’s leadership in rural water management through initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, while also emphasising the need for global partnerships, community-led solutions, and technology-driven innovations to tackle future water challenges.