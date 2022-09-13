International Gita Mahotsav to start from 16 Sept in Canada

International Gita Mahotsav, which is going to be held in Canada is set to start from 16 September. 104 religious and social organisations will brainstorm on the teachings of Bhagavad Gita in the 3-days long event.

An official spokesperson of the Haryana government informed that the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav has been globally celebrated for the last six years and in this series this year the Gita Mahotsav will be celebrated at the Living Art Centre Mississauga, Canada.

The spokesperson said that the event will be held on foreign soil for the first time, and hence many institutions will be seen collaborating on one platform for organising the Mahotsav.

“The representatives of these institutions will brainstorm and discuss the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. It is noteworthy that along with the seminar, an exhibition on the history of the Bhagavad Gita and Kurukshetra 48 Kos will also be held,” he said.

The spokesperson highlighted that a delegation led by urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta is going to Canada on behalf of the Haryana government for the successful organisation of the function.

Additional principal secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General, information, public relations and languages department, Amit Agrawal, will also accompany the delegation to Canada. “The preparations for International Gita Mahotsav Canada-2022 are almost complete,” he said.

According to the secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board, Madan Mohan Chhabra, all programmes will be organised in this Mahotsav under the guidance of Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand and on September 19, Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan will also be held in Brampton City Ontario.

Gita Park will be built within the area of 3.75 acres and Shri Krishna-Arjuna Rath will also be established on the lines of Kurukshetra in this park.

The spokesperson mentioned that the Mahotsav will commence on September 16 from Parliament Hill, Ottawa. A morning session will be held in Mississauga with a seminar on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita at Living Art Centre and Shri Krishna Katha programme in the evening. A ‘Shobha Yatra’ will be held at Dudas Square Toronto on 18 September and Gita’s teachings will be discussed in Ontario Parliament on 19 September along with Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan will take place in Brampton City Ontario.