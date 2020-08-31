The Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday announced that suspension of international flights will continue till September 30.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” DGCA said in the circular.

The routine international flights to and fro India remained suspended since March 23 due to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

The government had launched the Vande Bharat mission to bring back the stranded Indians abroad.

The suspension of flights does not hamper the movement of the international all-cargo flights which are specially approved by the DGCA.

On Saturday, the government had released the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown under which it allowed the social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons from September 21 among other relaxations.

However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said.

The government had also permitted Metro services in a phased manner from September 7 following which the Delhi government had rolled-out the guidelines for the passengers to travel in the metro.

Masks, smart cards were made mandatory while there was a strict ban on the use of tokens in the metro.

This was done to maintain the social distancing at the metro trains and platforms which witness maximum crowd.