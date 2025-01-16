International delegates take dip at Triveni Sangam

A 21-member delegation from 10 countries on Thursday visited the various Akhadas in the Sangam region during the ongoing Mahakumbh and took a holy dip at Sangam.

The representatives not only gained an understanding of the religious significance of the Kumbh but also experienced the extraordinary elements of Indian culture. After taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam, the delegation toured the vast Mahakumbh area, witnessing the immense scale of the event. They said that the Mahakumbh sends a powerful message of unity to the world and encouraged people from all nations to visit Mahakumbh Nagar to witness and understand Indian culture.

Sally Al Azab, a representative from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), shared that she has come from the Middle East to India for this remarkable event. She described it as an extraordinary moment, highlighting that the Kumbh Mela is the world’s largest religious gathering.

She praised the event’s organization and emphasized that it not only spreads a message of unity within India but also to the entire world. Witnessing millions of devotees and the meticulous security arrangements, she felt deeply moved by the greatness of Indian culture.

The international delegation also toured various Akhadas during the Kumbh Mela, meeting saints and learning about the historical, religious, and cultural significance of the event. The saints shared insights into the ancient traditions of the Kumbh, the role of the akhadas, and the glory of Indian culture. The international representatives were profoundly impressed by the saints’ teachings and expressed their admiration for Indian religious traditions.

This gathering of representatives sent a powerful message to the world, showing that people from different cultural backgrounds can come together in harmony. This included representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The international delegation experienced the diversity of Indian culture and the unity in religion during their visit. They were deeply moved by the culture and traditions on display. For them, the trip was not just a religious experience but also a precious opportunity to be part of a historical and cultural heritage.