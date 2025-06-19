INTACH Odisha chapter voices concern on low-level flights over 11th-century Lingaraj temple

The Odisha chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has voiced concerns over the low-level flights taking off from the main runway of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

In letters written to the Airport Director of BPIA, the Superintendent Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India’s Bhubaneswar Circle, and the Culture Secretary, Odisha Chapter Convener Anil Dhir has given in detail the observations of a two-month study conducted by him in the Old Town of Bhubaneswar.

In his letter, Dhir has pointed out that many of the aircraft that take off from the main 14/32 runway of the Bhubaneswar Airport take an ascending right turn immediately after being airborne. Some of them even turn before the undercarriage is retracted. This sudden right turn brings many of the aircraft in very close vicinity of the ancient Lingaraj Temple. Many of the aircraft are coming dangerously close to the temple. The main spire of the temple is 180 feet (55 mts), which is substantial. The height of the ascending aircraft, while taking the right turn, is no more than 1000 – 1200 feet.

Dhir, a former trainee pilot, said that even though this is the Standard Instrument Departure (SID) laid down by the Bhubaneswar ATC, it is avoidable, and corrective measures should be undertaken. Initiating the right turn just 10 seconds later than what is being done presently will take the craft clear from the temple and ensure its safety.

Low-level flight over the heritage structures, especially during take-off, when the engines are at full blast, presents grave risks of potential physical damage, noise pollution, and vibrations that can negatively impact the temple. The structural integrity of the temple, which is already in a precarious state, will be further weakened by vibrations from the aircraft. These low-level flights will exacerbate the existing weaknesses in this ancient structure, potentially leading to cracks, loosening of joints, weakening, or even collapse.

Dhir stated that the Air India, Indigo, and Akasa flights are the ones that come nearest to the temple. Other aircraft that are taking off from the same runway make a straight line ascent and avoid flying near or over the temple.

Flying over heritage monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is generally restricted to designated prohibited and regulated areas. Even flying of drones or any other aerial devices over or near centrally protected monuments is prohibited. The ASI is responsible for protecting and maintaining these historical sites, and any aerial activity that could potentially damage or compromise the integrity of these monuments is against the rules. In light of the recent Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash at Ahmedabad Airport, it is pertinent that this matter should be taken up seriously.

Dhir has appealed to the Airport authorities to make suitable amendments to the existing SID (Standard Instrument Departures) chart for the main runway.