Insulting people for 2 minutes of fame: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy over comedian Kunal Kamra’s “traitor” jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut Tuesday said that people should think about where the society is heading when someone does defames and insults a person for two minutes of fame.

The comedy club where the show was recorded was vandalised yesterday allegedly by Shinde’s supporters.

In the wake of this, an old video of the comedian discussing the demolition of BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has surfaced on social media. In the purported video, Kamra is heard supporting the demolition.

Reacting to the latest controversy, Kangana said that while the demolition of her bungalow was illegal, the action being taken against Kamra is happening legally.

“This has been done legally, but what had been done (demolishing her bungalow) to me was illegally done.. so I would not like to compare these incidents,” she said.

She also slammed the comedian for insulting self-respecting people for the sake of two minutes of fame.

The actress-turned-politician further pointed out, “…We should think where society is heading when someone does this only for two minutes of fame…You might be anyone, but insulting and defaming someone…A person for whom his/her respect is everything, and you insult and disregard them…Who are these people, and what are their credentials? If they can write, they should do so in literature…Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy…”

What is the Kunal Kamra controversy?

Kamra sang a parody song tuned to a popular Bollywood melody from the 90s. In the song, he made references to Shinde’s split from the original Shiv Sena in 2022 and called Eknath Shinde a “gaddar.”

Following the controversial act, Shiv Sena youth wing workers vandalised the place where the comedian had recorded his act.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Kamra as well as the Shiv Sena youth wing leaders for vandalising the comedy centre.