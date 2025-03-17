Inspired by UP’s model, Delhi govt launches ‘Shishtachar Squad’ for women’s safety

The Uttar Pradesh government’s initiatives for the safety of daughters and women have once again set an example for other states.

In a move, inspired by Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Romeo Squad, the Delhi government has launched a ‘Shishtachar Squad’ to curb eve-teasing and harassment.

This squad will function similar to the Anti-Romeo Squad, which was introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against miscreants and hooligans, ensuring a safer environment for women in the state.

DGP Prashant Kumar stated here on Monday that, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Anti-Romeo Squad was established to take strict action against miscreants and hooligans. “For this, dedicated teams of male and female police personnel were deployed at every police station across the state. Their responsibilities included patrolling schools, colleges, main markets, temples, and crowded areas, engaging with women and girls to raise awareness about safety, and taking firm action against offenders.”

He further noted that, under CM Yogi’s directives, the Anti-Romeo Squad has been conducting a continuous statewide campaign. Since March 22, 2017, until February 5, 2025, the squad has checked 4,00,58,562 individuals across 1,08,85,450 locations. During this period, 24,009 cases were registered, legal action was taken against 32,291 individuals, and 1,47,04,311 individuals were let off with a warning.