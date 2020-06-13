Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the Central government over repeated lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

On Saturday, Gandhi tweeted four graphs illustrating the four phases of nationwide lockdown in India reflecting no decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The percentage of positive cases has seen a sharp increase despite a lockdown since mid-March. The lockdown, enforced on March 25, was originally supposed to end on April 14. It was then extended to May 3, and then again to May 17 and finally to May 31. The lockdown 5.0 will come to an end on June 30.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers of different states and Union Territories next week on the Coronavirus situation in the country as infections have spiked at an alarming rate in the past two weeks following considerable relaxations in lockdown measures.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of Coronavirus cases describing it as a “horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of Coronavirus cases.

Currently, India has 3,08,993 cases and is only behind Russia (5,10,761), Brazil (8,28,810) and the US (20,46,643).

“India is firmly on it’s way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a visual graph showing India’s climb to the fourth spot in terms of cases.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India crossed 3 lakh-mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new Coronavirus cases. As many as 386 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities to 8,884, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the total cases, 1,45,779 are active cases and 1,54,330 people have been cured.