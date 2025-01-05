INS Tushil in Senegal as part of operational deployment

INS Tushil, Indian Navy’s latest stealth frigate, visited Port of Dakar, Senegal on Friday as part of the ongoing operational deployment. This visit will further bolster the existing ties with Senegal and enhance interaction between the navies of the two countries.

INS Tushil, commanded by Captain Peter Varghese, will engage in various military and social engagements during the port call. This will include interactions with senior Senegalese military and government officials and showcasing the cutting-edge indigenous weapons, sensors, and equipment fit onboard.

The ship will conduct interaction between subject matter experts from the two navies for mutually beneficial avenues and carry out training along with demonstrations. An invigorating session of Yoga is also planned for Senegalese enthusiasts. To showcase Indian culture, the ship will also organise social interaction onboard. On completion, the ship will participate in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) and joint patrol with the Senegalese Navy off the waters of the West African Coast. The exercise is aimed at furthering maritime cooperation between the two navies while enhancing regional security and promoting interoperability.

”The visit is another strong sign of the importance India attaches to its relations with Senegal and its quest to further strengthen the growing defence cooperation and friendly ties between the two nations. It will also provide an opportunity for both navies to learn from each other and explore new avenues of cooperation,” the Ministry of Defence said.