INS Teg strengthens India–Seychelles Naval ties with port call, parade, and joint patrols

As part of its ongoing operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, INS Teg, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, has arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, for a four-day port call ending on June 30.

The visit aims to bolster maritime security cooperation and enhance bilateral defence relations between India and Seychelles.

According to a statement from the Naval spokesperson, the ship’s itinerary includes courtesy calls by the Commanding Officer on senior government and military officials of Seychelles, including the Chief of Defence Forces, the Chief of Staff of the Seychelles People’s Defence Forces (SPDF), and the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles (HCI).

A formal interaction will be held onboard the ship, focusing on collaborative engagement and mutual cooperation between the Indian Navy and the SPDF.

Additionally, defence equipment and spare parts ferried from India will be formally handed over by the ship’s crew. The ship will also be open to visitors, promoting a greater understanding of the Indian Navy’s role and capabilities.

A marching contingent from the ship, accompanied by the renowned Indian Naval Band, will participate in a parade commemorating the 49th National Day of Seychelles on June 29. A flypast will also be conducted by the ship’s integral helicopter during the parade.

Following the port call, INS Teg will embark personnel from the Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG) and conduct joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance operations alongside an SCG ship from June 30 to July 2.

This initiative reaffirms India’s commitment to safeguarding the global commons and combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Upon completion of the joint operations, the ship will proceed to the next phase of its deployment after disembarking the SCG personnel.

