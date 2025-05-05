INS Sharda arrives at Maldives; to be part of HADR exercise

Indian naval ship Sharda arrived at Maafilaafushi Atoll, Maldives, as part of India’s commitment towards regional cooperation. The ship is part of the seven days Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, slated to end on May 10.

A naval spokesperson said that the deployment is a testament to the strong defence and maritime cooperation between India and the Maldives.

“It aligns with India’s Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) vision, emphasising collaborative efforts to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region,” said the spokesperson.

This HADR exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). It will focus on actions like Disaster Response Coordination, Search and Rescue Operations, Medical Assistance, Logistical Support, Joint Drills, Training Sessions, and Community Engagement following a major natural disaster.

Through such collaborative efforts, India and the Maldives continue strengthening their partnership and ensuring readiness to respond effectively to natural disasters and other humanitarian challenges.