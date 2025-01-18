INS Mumbai Joins Multinational Exercise LA PEROUSE to Enhance Maritime Cooperation

The indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai is participating in the fourth edition of the Multinational Exercise LA PEROUSE. This edition will see the participation of personnel and assets, both surface and sub-surface, from several maritime partners, including the Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Royal Navy, United States Navy, Indonesian Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy.

The exercise aims to enhance Maritime Situational Awareness through improved cooperation in areas such as maritime surveillance, maritime interdiction operations, and air operations.

It also focuses on progressive training and information sharing. LA PEROUSE provides an opportunity for like-minded navies to strengthen their coordination, planning, and interoperability in tactical operations.

The exercise will include complex, multi-domain drills covering surface warfare, anti-air warfare, air defense, cross-deck landings, tactical maneuvers, and constabulary missions such as Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations.

India’s participation in this exercise underscores the high levels of synergy, coordination, and interoperability between allied navies, demonstrating a shared commitment to a rules-based international maritime order.

This participation aligns with India’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), aiming to bolster maritime cooperation and collaboration for a safer and more secure Indo-Pacific region.