Indian Naval Ship Kesari entered Port Antsiranana, Madagascar as a part of mission Sagar programme.

An official ceremony for handing over the medicines from the Government of India to Government of Madagascar was held on 29 May 2020. The ceremony was attended by M Tehindrazanarivelo Liva Djacoba, Foreign Minister of Madagascar. The Indian side was represented by the Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar.

“Mission Sagar builds on the excellent relations existing between the two countries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant difficulties. The deployment also resonates the vision of our Prime Minister of Security and Growth for All in the Region ‘SAGAR’ and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries of the IOR,” said Ministry of defence in a press note.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of External Affairs and other agencies of the Government of India, it added.