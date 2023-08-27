“Initiate NIA investigation in Duttapukur firecracker factory explosion”: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari requests Amit Shah

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to initiate an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the Duttapukur firecracker factory explosion incident.

“These incidents have caused immense loss of life and property, and it is imperative that a thorough and impartial investigation is conducted to ascertain the causes behind these tragic events. Local residents in Duttapukur have reported that at least six to seven people have lost their lives in the recent explosion, and the death toll might rise further,” the letter read.

“Considering the gravity of the situation and the potential threat these incidents pose to the safety and security of the region, I earnestly request your intervention. I urge you to direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into these explosions, covering all aspects including the possibility of any terror-related activities,” the letter further read.

He further mentioned that local residents in Duttapukur have expressed their grievances regarding illegal factories to the police on numerous occasions but no action has been taken yet.

“The recurrence of such incidents calls for a strong response from law enforcement agencies and a diligent investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he wrote.

Suvendu Adhikari further stated that the investigation by NIA into this incident will instill confidence in the local citizens over their safety.

“The families of the victims and the affected communities deserve answers, justice, and assurance that such incidents will not recur. Your prompt attention to this matter and your decision to initiate an NIA investigation will not only bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding these explosions but also instill confidence in the citizens that the government is committed to their safety and security,” the letter read.

Earlier Barasat district hospital on Sunday informed that a total of 7 people died in the blast that occurred at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory in Duttapukur.

“Eight patients are currently admitted to the hospital. One person died here, and the six were brought dead by the police. So a total of seven have died,” he said.

Meanwhile coming down heavily on the West Bengal government after a blast in an illegal firecracker-manufacturing factory, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the incidents reflect the failure of the state administration.

“The amount of explosive materials (found at the scene of the blast) is proof that the Bengal government has allowed traders to run such illegal units wherever they want, even at the cost of lives. Traders, who deal in explosives, are being given complete freedom to run such units. This has resulted in such incidents,” Congress leader said.