‘Inhe Burnol bhejen’: Pak man comes to Indian netizens’ rescue in reply to UK journalist’s Chandrayaan

A UK journalist urged India to refund 2.3 billion pounds of its “aid money” after the Chandrayaan-3 mission was successful. In return, a Pakistani cricket commentator responded sharply.

In a now-viral video, Mohsin Ali responded angrily to Patrick Christys’ briefing in which he “invited India to return the 2.3 billion pounds of aid money that we sent them between 2016 and 2021.”

“Gore bade pareshaan hai,” Ali can be heard saying in the video. “Hum ek dusre ko celebrate bhi karna jaante hai. Inhe burnol bheje, inhe phool bheje,” Mohsin added.

Patrick had called India “poverty-stricken” and said, “We should not be giving money to countries with a space program as a rule.”

Patrick was made fun of by Mohsin, who said that the UK journalist’s response was due to the fact that India, a former colony, had made great progress in just 77 years. According to Mohsin, Patrick found it difficult to comprehend this quick advancement, particularly in the area of space research.

Announcing the arrival on the moon’s dark side, Patrick Christys of GB News said, “I would like to congratulate India on this achievement. In addition, I’d want to extend an invitation to India to repay the £2.3 billion in foreign aid we gave them between 2016 and 2021. Additionally, we are planning to send them £57 million the next year. Don’t you think the British taxpayer should keep that money? Giving money to nations that have space programs is inappropriate. The general rule is that you shouldn’t approach us with your hand out if you can afford to launch a rocket to the dark side of the Moon.

Users of X, the platform once known as Twitter, did not take his statement lightly. In response, they demanded the Kohinoor and the $45 trillion that it is believed that Britain stole from India during its colonial control.